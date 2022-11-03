BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Police and the U.S. Marshal Task Force collaborated to carry out the Wednesday, Nov. 1 arrest of a 26-year-old accused of raping a victim at gunpoint on LSU’s campus.

According to LSU, the victim was attacked at gunpoint Sunday, Oct. 9 on the east side of campus near Greek Row in Herget Hall. The suspect was identified by police as Coda Stovall, 26, of Baton Rouge. Officials said Stovall is not an LSU student but someone the victim knew.

In a news release, LSU stated, “As soon as LSUPD was made aware of the crime, they conducted a thorough investigation, monitored the suspect, and arrested the individual.”

The victim and her friend had invited two males they met through Instagram to their dorm, according to arrest documents. When the victim and Stovall were left alone, he allegedly brandished a handgun before pointing it at her head after he got angry.

According to an affidavit, he calmed down, put the gun aside, and started kissing and removing the victim’s clothing without her consent before raping her.

Stovall was arrested on a felony charge of first-degree rape.

Police noted in arrest documents that Stovall has previously faced multiple counts of illegal carrying of weapons and possession of a stolen firearm.