Summerfield Principal Arrested for Multiple Sex Crimes

Claiborne Parish – This morning, 54-year-old Brian Biggs, principal of Summerfield High School, was taken into custody and charged with computer aided solicitation of a minor, prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student, production of pornography involving juveniles, and forty-six counts of indecent behavior with juveniles. Biggs was booked into Claiborne Parish Detention Center on a million-dollar bond.

In February 2020, the Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) received a complaint from concerned parents alleging Biggs acted inappropriately with their child on a social media website. Through investigative means, Biggs was found to use the internet to engage in sexually explicit conversations, send sexually explicit materials, and requested inappropriate images. Based on findings of the investigation, LSP SVU obtained an arrest warrant for Biggs, along with a search warrant for his residence and social media accounts.

Earlier this morning, Troopers were assisted by the Department of Homeland Security, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Bossier City Marshal’s Office in executing the arrest and search warrants. Biggs was located at his residence and was taken into custody. Following the arrest, Troopers made contact with the Claiborne Parish superintendent, and a secondary search was conducted at the school for other devices used by Biggs.

Louisiana State Police urges Summerfield parents to talk to their children. If you or someone you know has had inappropriate contact with Biggs online or in person, please contact the Louisiana State Police at (318) 741-2733 or call Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

***MUGSHOT PENDING***

