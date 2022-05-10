OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a Sterlington Police Department officer was traveling North on Highway 165 when they saw a dark green 2015 Ford Mustang driving North, with no license plate.

The officer reported they immediately turned on their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop.

Police identified the driver as 23-year-old Tajh Alston of Monroe.

Tajh Alston

According to an arrest affidavit, the officer noticed a strong odor associated with marijuana coming from the car. The officer performed a field interview with Alston and when questioned Alston stated that there was not any weapons or marijuana inside the car. He also said the car’s license plate was in the backseat and gave the officer direct verbal consent to search the vehicle.

The officer found a Glock 9 mm gun with a full magazine inserted between the center console and passenger seat. The affidavit indicated that the officer found a clear plastic bag containing a small amount of marijuana near the pistol. The officer also found two clear plastic bags containing a large amount of marijuana which made a total of approximately 60.4 grams.

The officer also found a digital scale with marijuana residue, a large amount of clear plastic bags, three boxes of THC vape pens and at least $1,400.

The officer arrested Alston and reported he immediately took ownership of the contraband.

Officers place Alston in custody on the following charges:

Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance 1 (With Intent to Distribute)

Possession of a Firearm while in control of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alston also received a citation for Improper Display of License Plate.

Authorities booked Alston into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Alston’s bond totaled to $4,500 and according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office booking website, he has bonded out.

The Sterlington Police Department shared a social media post about the arrest.

Once again someone decided to bring drugs into Sterlington and inevitably met officers Dustin Williams and Cobi Brown during a traffic stop for having no license plate on the vehicle. During the stop they discovered over 60 grams of marijuana along with a loaded handgun and other paraphernalia which indicated distribution. If you are stopped by police and you have in your possession CDS with intent to distribute you are subject to losing your vehicle by seizure. IS IT WORTH THE RISK? God bless and stay safe. Sterlington Police Department Chief Barry Bonner