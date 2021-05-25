Sterlington man arrested on 5 felony counts of child pornography

Jeramee Dakoda Greenfield

Courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center

STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In a joint investigation with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and multiple state and parish officials a Sterlington man was arrested for possession of child pornography.

According to the arrest warrant, Jeramee Greenfield was found in possession of several pictures that contained lewd pictures of girls who are believed to be under the age of 18 and some even under the age of 13.

Investigators say he used Snapchat and other social media sites to connect with young girls.

Greenfield was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on 4 felony counts of Pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen and one felony count of pornography involving a juvenile.