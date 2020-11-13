Sterlington man arrested for selling drugs and guns out of a hotel room

James Hollis

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police Department and Metro Narcotics agents say they arrested a man for selling drugs and guns in a local hotel room.

Police say on November 12, 2020, at around 8:30 p.m., were given information about a man selling drugs and guns and when they went to investigate, they say the found James Hollis, 39, of Sterlington with several guns in his possession.

Investigators say during the investigation they found 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with a .44 magnum pistol and a high capacity shotgun, all belonging to Hollis.

As a result of the joint effort between these agencies, Hollis was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of CDS-II.