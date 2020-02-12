State Police Arrest Trooper for Child Pornography

MANDEVILLE, La. (Press Release) – This morning, a Trooper with Louisiana State Police Troop L was taken into custody charged with one count of Production and Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit.

The Trooper, identified as 41 year old Jason Boyet, has been placed on administrative leave following the arrest with all law enforcement property and gear recovered.

The investigation began as Special Agents developed information of a subject, later identified as Boyet, producing and distributing pornographic images on a web based application.

Through investigative means, Agents identified Boyet as the online user and placed him into custody following an interview.

Boyet was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail without incident. The investigation remains ongoing with the potential for additional charges.

This investigation was made possible through the cooperation and coordination of the FBI-New Orleans Field Office.

