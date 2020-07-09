State Fire Marshal investigating car arson in Hodge

JACKSON PARISH, La. — An investigation is underway in Jackson Parish after firefighters were called to an apartment complex where three vehicles were on fire.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the incident began around 2 AM on Monday, June 8, in the 100 block of Bellwood Drive. The Jackson Parish Ward 7 Fire Department responded to calls of several vehicles on fire.

Once on scene, firefighters discovered three burning cars. They say that one was damaged inside and out, while the other two only had exterior damage. The vehicles were located only 20 feet away from a unit that was occupied by five people, two of which were children and one who was a disabled adult.

After assessing the scene, deputies determined the fire was intentionally set in one vehicle and spread to the other two. A witness reported hearing an explosion before seeing fire in one of the cars, and then saw a vehicle speeding away.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office, Crimestoppers, or visit www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com.

