EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a commercial structure fire that took place in Lake Providence more than a year ago. As a result of the fire, three businesses were destroyed.

On Friday, January 7, 2022, around 1:45 AM, the Lake Providence Fire Department was dispatched to a fire in the 200 block of Lake Street. The fire consumed a large commercial building that housed three separate businesses.

Deputies were able to determine that the fire began inside the back area of the Glass House Bar after investigating the scene. Video evidence was also acquired during the investigation, and deputies discovered that the fire was intentionally set. Authorities are now seeking out a male suspect.

In the surveillance video, a figure with a slim build can be seen entering the back door of the Glass House Bar. Seven minutes later, the same individual exits the structure. Within two minutes, evidence of fire can be seen as smoke starts pouring out of the building.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

It appears that the suspect was wearing dark-colored clothing and was last seen running in a southern direction down U.S. 65. It is unclear if the suspect used a vehicle to flee further from the area.

Anyone with information about this person’s identity and whereabouts is urged to contact the State Fire Marshal’s Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or share the information through their online tip form found at lasfm.org.