Springhill man arrested after pointing a firearm at a ULM student

MONROE, La. – (1/29/20) University Police say they have arrested a Springhill man for pointing a firearm at a ULM student.

Authorities say the incident occurred in an elevator causing the students on the elevator to fear for their safety and notify the police.

Officers say, upon arrival they evacuated the building and searched for Collins but he was no longer there. Later reviewing camera footage, evidence revealed Collins entering a room prior to the incident.

Officers made contact with the resident of the room Collins previously entered where the resident confirmed the identity of the suspect and provided the suspects personal information.

Authorities met with Collins to interview him where he admitted to possessing a weapon and pointing it at the victim’s head.

According to the arrest report, the victim did not want to pursue charges against Collins.

The weapon Collins used was a CO2 Umarex handgun that looks like a real handgun. Collins was handcuffed and transported to OCC where he was booked in for Unlawful Disruption of School.

