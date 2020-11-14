SPD seeks help finding female who allegedly stabbed woman in the face over a man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS – Shreveport Police are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a 23-year-old woman believed responsible for stabbing another woman, leaving her seriously injured.

Yakayla Barns is wanted in connection with a Thursday morning stabbing of Laterrick Walker multiple times in the face.

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, Shreveport police were called to Ochsner LSU Health to investigate a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers spoke with Walker, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to her face and learned the stabbing occurred in the 7100 block of Suntan Street.

Although Walker’s injuries were non-life threatening, they were determined to be severe.

Violent Crimes detectives were called and began their investigation. In the course of the investigation, detectives learned Barnes allegedly stabbed Walker in the face multiple times during a dispute over Walker’s husband.

Based on that evidence, detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant charging Barnes with one count of aggravated second degree battery.