South Louisiana prison guard arrested in contraband probe

Crime
ST. GABRIEL, La. (AP) — A guard at a Louisiana prison faces charges after she allegedly tried to smuggle contraband to inmates at the facility.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, in a news release, said St. Gabriel police arrested Paige Destanie M. Ruiz, 21, of Prairieville, late Monday at the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Ruiz, a corrections cadet, had been a probational employee at the prison since May.

The department said she will be fired.

Ruiz faces several charges, including eight counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.

