South Louisiana man pleads not guilty in death of homeless man

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting three homeless people has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in one of the deaths.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy Anderson was indicted last week on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Tony Williams.

The Advocate reported Wednesday that Anderson pleaded not guilty on the advice of his attorney.

Anderson was arrested in January in connection with the fatal shootings last December of Williams, Christina Fowler and Gregory Corcoran.

Fowler and Corcoran were found fatally shot on Dec. 13 of last year underneath an overpass, and Williams on Dec. 27 at a vacant home nearby.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.