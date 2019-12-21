South Louisiana man faces indecent behavior charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – (12/20/19) A 37-year-old Lafayette man was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile Wednesday.

Kevin Williams has since been released on a $50,000 bond.

Athletic rosters identify Williams’ youth basketball coaching career, but it is unclear if he is a current coach.

This is a developing story.

