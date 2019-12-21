LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – (12/20/19) A 37-year-old Lafayette man was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile Wednesday.
Kevin Williams has since been released on a $50,000 bond.
Athletic rosters identify Williams’ youth basketball coaching career, but it is unclear if he is a current coach.
This is a developing story.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- A new change to the West Monroe Recycling Center coming in 2020
- Benton mom arrested, charged with 2nd degree murder in death of her baby
- Competency hearing continues for Shreveport man accused in Ponzi scheme
- South Louisiana man faces indecent behavior charge
- CBS walks away from SEC Football negotiation talks