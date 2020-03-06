Shreveport Police Department: One in custody after bank employees detain would-be robber at Youree Dr. bank

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – One man is in custody after an attempted robbery at a Shreveport bank Friday morning was foiled by employees of the branch.

According to Shreveport police, it happened just after 10 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Youree Drive near E. Kings Hwy. Police were told a man who forced his way into the bank and demanded money. Bank employees were able to detain the man until police arrived.

Cpl. Marcus Hines says no cash was taken, no weapons were shown, and no one was hurt.

A sign posted on the front door of the bank indicates the branch is temporarily closed due to an emergency.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.