Shreveport Police Department is on the hunt for attempted murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — George Dickey, 53, has been charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree murder in connection with a shooting on June 11 at the Fox Creek Apartments.

Investigators say Dickey was also charged with one count of Aggravated Property Damage.

Dickey is described as a black male, standing 6′ 4″ tall and weighing 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on Dickey's whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

