Shreveport man wanted for murder in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL) – (4/30/19) Monday, shortly before 5pm, the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle crash on LA Highway 175 and Howard Lane in Frierson.

Investigators determined two people at the scene had gunshot wounds and the gunman, 28 year old Treavor Marcel Williams had left the scene.

According to DPSO, both gunshot victims were transported to the hospital. One of the victims did not survive and the second is in serious condition.

Williams is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a black 1996 GMC Sierra pickup truck with a Louisiana plate tag of C534536.

If you see Williams or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately at (318) 872-3956.