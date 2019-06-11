Shreveport man wanted for crimes against children

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (6/11/19) Authorities are on the lookout for a Shreveport man wanted on multiple crimes involving children.

Mark Jointer, 52, has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile, Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, Home Invasion, and Simple Criminal Property Damage.

Jointer is described as a black male, standing 5' 9" tall and weighing 180 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Jointer's whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.

