Shreveport man charged with aggravated rape of juvenile

by: Nancy Cook

Monte Broadway (Photo courtesy Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La.  (KTAL/KMSS) – A 42-year-old Shreveport man is behind bars charged with sex crimes involving a juvenile.

Monte S. Broadway, on Wednesday was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a rape charge.  

On Nov. 3, 2020, Shreveport Police received a criminal complaint regarding the sexual assault of a juvenile. The complaint accused Broadway of performing sexual acts on a juvenile.

Detectives with SPD’s Sex Crimes Unit immediately launched an investigation into the complaint, and after gathering evidence and conducting interviews, obtained an arrest warrant for Broadway.

Wednesday, investigators contacted Broadway. At 10:28 a.m., following an interview with police, Broadway was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of aggravated rape.

