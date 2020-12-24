Shreveport man arrested in West Monroe for battering girlfriend, threatening to kill her

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Shreveport man has been arrested in West Monroe after police say he battered and threatened to kill his girlfriend.

According to arrest reports, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 100 block of Crestview Drive in reference to a battery.

The victim told deputies that her boyfriend, 36-year-old Michael Tyler, battered her on December 11, 2020. The victim says that Tyler got on top of her and hit her several times all over her body. She also says that Tyler put a pistol to her head and threatened to kill her. This all happened, according to the victim, while their children were present.

The victim stated that Tyler hit her again in the face on December 23, 2020. Deputies noted that the victim had visible bruises on her arms, legs, and hands.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest Tyler on December 24, 2020, in the Coast Professionals, Inc. parking lot, which is right behind the KTVE/KARD West Monroe studio.

While being interviewed by deputies, Tyler stated he never hit the victim nor threatened her with a pistol.

Tyler was taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and booked on one count of Battery of a Dating Partner – Child Endangerment and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.