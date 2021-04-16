Shreveport man arrested in Monroe for Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Shreveport man has been arrested and charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile after an investigation by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, OPSO deputies received reports of a 14-year-old girl walking on a roadway in West Monroe on February 2, 2021. The girl told deputies that she was outside of her foster home in West Monroe when a white vehicle pulled up next to her. She stated that a person inside the vehicle grabbed her, put a gag in her mouth, and then took her away from the area.

The juvenile alleged that the driver forced her to perform sexual acts on him as they drove to a hotel in Monroe. The juvenile stated that at the hotel, she was raped by the driver multiple times before being forced back into the vehicle. The driver then allegedly drove her back in the direction of her home, where she ended up escaping and later was found by a passerby who called police.

The driver was later identified as Brandon Wittcop, of Shreveport. Deputies found Wittcop in the Monroe area a few days later. Wittcop was detained and his cellphone was seized as part of the investigation. Deputies found Google searches on Wittcop’s phone relating to statutory rape, attorneys, and information on what to do if your partner lies about her age.

Deputies also learned through information found on the cellphone that the juvenile victim had been in contact with Wittcop before the alleged incident. When deputies seized the juvenile’s cellphone, they learned that she had visited adult dating websites and portrayed herself to be of age. They also learned that the juvenile was giving her address to other males and asking them to pick her up, even offering to give gas money to them for their effort. Investigators note that they found many inconsistencies in the juvenile’s original statements to law enforcement.

Ultimately, Wittcop was arrested and charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile due to him being 39 and the juvenile being 14. Wittcop was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on Friday, April 16 just after noon, but bonded out around 1:30 PM that same day.