Short police chase in Bawcomville leads to slew of charges for Bastrop man

WEST MONROE, La. — A Bastrop man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he led them on a brief pursuit Saturday afternoon.

According to arrest reports, a Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull over a silver Toyota Echo on West Heights Drive after learning the license plate belonged to another vehicle.

The reports say that the driver of the Toyota, 31-year-old Phillip Willis, failed to stop for the deputy, leading to a short police chase on Stephen Drive, Ellen Drive, and Washington Street. The chase ended when Willis crashed into a ditch on Washington Street.

Reports say that Willis then got out of the vehicle and took off. He was later found on the roof of a home and deputies say the ignored all commands to put his hands behind his back. He was eventually placed in handcuffs and put into a patrol car.

Deputies found two bags of Methamphetamine and one bag of Suboxone along with a digital scale during a search of Willis’ vehicle. Willis admitted to police that the drugs were his and that he was selling the Meth.

When asked why he ran, Willis stated that he knew he had warrants for his arrest.

Willis was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges:

Resisting an Officer

Possession of CDS, Schedule III

Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute, Schedule II

Flight From an Officer

Registration Certificates

Failure to Appear – Bench Warrant (6 counts)

Willis’ bond has been set at $165,150.

