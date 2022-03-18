ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Vidalia Police Department’s Facebook page, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, around 4:00 p.m., Vidalia Police Department Captain Craig Godbold led the pursuit of a car chase.

Police reported that the car chase started in Concordia Parish and crossed the Mississippi River bridge on U.S. Highway 84 into Natchez, Mississippi. The post stated that after the car chase entered Mississippi, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Natchez Police Department took the lead. According to authorities, the pursuit began in response to a drive-by shooting incident in Concordia Parish.

Robert Tolbert





Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 48-year-old Robert Tolbert of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Deputies charged Tolbert with Felony Fleeing from law enforcement.