NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, May 21, 2022, at approximately 11:15 PM, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting on the 80 block of Saragossa Road. Deputies learned that the victim was transported to a local hospital before authorities were able to arrive at the scene.

Once deputies arrived at the shooting scene, they interviewed witnesses and collected evidence. While at the scene, deputies arrested Jadarius Knight.

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, deputies visited a residence on the 2100 block of Second Street and questioned Brandon Brooks. As authorities searched Brooks’ bedroom, they located a stolen Glock 9mm pistol.

Brooks was arrested and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm. he is currently out on Felony bond. Knight has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.