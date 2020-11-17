Shooting in West Monroe sends one to the hospital and leaves police searching for a suspect

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police say they are working a shooting near West Monroe High School on Drago Street.

According to police one person has been shot and they are searching right now for the shooter.

There are still officers on the scene investigating. The victim is in serious condition and was airlifted to an area hospital.

Police say this is an active investigation and there are no further details that can be released right now, but we will follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.