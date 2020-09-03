Shooting in West Monroe leaves one person injured, OPSO investigating

WEST MONROE, La. — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that took place on Thursday morning in West Monroe.

According to OPSO, the shooting happened around 7 AM on Thursday, September 3, in the 100 block of Pine Ridge Road in West Monroe.

At this time, the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital and the suspect is in custody.

The identities of the victim and suspect are not being released at this time.

We will update this article when more information becomes available.