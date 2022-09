MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 23, 2022, shortly before 12:30 AM, officers from the Monroe Police Department were dispatched in reference to a shooting on the 1100 block of Richwood Road #2. Officers discovered a male and a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to deputies, the female victim passed away from her injuries. Detectives were called and are actively investigating this incident.

More information will be released as this case develops.