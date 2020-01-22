Sheriff’s office: Louisiana woman charged in children’s rape

Crime

SULPHUR, La. (AP) – (1/22/20) A Louisiana woman has been arrested on rape charges after authorities say Instagram conversations revealed inappropriate sexual contact with young children.

News outlets reported Tuesday that 18-year-old Lakien D. Perry, of Sulphur, was charged with seven counts of first-degree rape, 20 counts of sexual battery and pornography involving a juvenile.

Officials say Perry provided a live video feed of her having inappropriate sexual contact with a 5-year-old boy.

The sheriff’s office says Perry also had inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.

