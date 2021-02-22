Sheriff: Man accused of killing parents killed self in jail

LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff says a man accused of beating his parents to death has killed himself in jail.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says 46-year-old Robert Matthew Lombardo of Leesville died Friday.

He had been arrested Tuesday after a relative reported that Lombardo had called to say he had killed his parents.

Craft told The American Press that Lombardo was alone in the cell when guards monitoring surveillance cameras saw him fall to the floor.

He says they went immediately to his cell and found him suffering from an apparently self-inflicted injury. The guards tried unsuccessfully to revive him.