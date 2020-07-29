Sheriff: Homicide in West Carroll Parish under investigation

WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. — Law enforcement in West Carroll Parish began investigating a homicide on Monday night.

Details are limited, but West Carroll Parish Sheriff Matthews says that the incident happened around 8:30 PM on Monday night and that it involved a domestic dispute. The investigation was turned over to the Louisiana State Police and has since been turned over to the West Carroll Parish District Attorney’s Office.

We have reached out for more information and will update this article as that information becomes available.

