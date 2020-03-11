Seven people arrested in connection to Monday morning shooting in Franklin Parish

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (Press Release) — On March 9, 2020, at approximately 02:00 am, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a male being shot in the area of James Temple Road and Louisiana Highway 572, Gilbert, LA. Upon arrival, deputies observed a male that had gunshot injuries to his face and torso. The victim was transported to University Hospital in Jackson, MS and was released the following day.

The investigation revealed that two males exited their vehicle and approached the victim’s rural home on foot. Their described intention was to steal something from a guest at the home in retaliation. The victim, upon hearing something outside his residence, went to investigate with a spotlight, where he encountered one of the suspects who fired multiple rounds toward him with a .410 caliber handgun, striking the victim.

At the time of the shooting, the victim could not identify who he had encountered and who had shot him. The investigation later allowed for a traffic stop of a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen near the scene. This led to the arrest of the following individuals currently being held in the Franklin Parish Detention Center:

Joseph Dakota Roberts DOB 11/10/1997 LA RS 14:27.30.1 Attempted Second Degree Murder;

Devin Scott Mays DOB 04/02/1996 LA RS 14:27.30.1 Attempted Second Degree Murder;

Sierra Alane Newsom DOB 02/27/1998 LA RS 14:27.30.1 Attempted Second Degree Murder;

Alyssa Jo Knox DOB 12/20/1999 LA RS 14:27.30.1 Attempted Second Degree Murder;

Tiffany L. Nolan DOB 07/09/1990 LA RS 14:130.1 Obstruction of Justice;

Hunter Logan Blount DOB 01/02/2000 LA RS 14:25 Accessory After the Fact;

Tristan A. McNease DOB 11/07/1991 LA RS 14:130.1 Obstruction of Justice

Sheriff Cobb stated, “This could have easily been a murder case we are working. Thankfully it did not end that way. It is just a senseless violent act wrapped up in drug activity. Thanks go out to the responding deputies and investigators whose swift actions led to timely arrests.”

