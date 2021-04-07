Second man arrested in connection to Monday morning shooting in Monroe

MONROE, La. — A second Monroe man has been arrested in connection to the Monday morning drive-by shooting on Crescent Drive that killed Rakeem Newell.

According to the affidavit for arrest warrant, a witness told police that they were in the 1600 block of Crescent Drive with 18-year-old Antonio Hollins.

That witness, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, also told police that he saw Hollins with a black handgun inside of the vehicle before the shooting took place.

According to the witness, Hollins told him to lower his head before multiple gunshots were fired. Newell was struck several times during the shooting, and later died from those wounds.

Police spoke with more witnesses who stated that Hollins was seen driving the vehicle before the shooting. Multiple other witnesses told police that Hollins was seen about an hour before the shooting in the 1700 block of Oaklawn Drive with a black handgun.

A victim at the Oaklawn Drive scene told police that Hollins pointed the gun at him, but did not shoot.

According to the arrest warrant, Hollins spoke with police and admitted to pulling the gun out of the waistband of his pants and holding it but denied pointing it at anyone. He also allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle during the shooting on Crescent Drive.

Hollins was arrested and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and one count of Second Degree Murder.