NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed two search warrants with the assistance of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at the 2700 block of Miller Avenue and the 500 block of North Rankin Street. According to deputies, they were investigating the North Rankin Street residence for a period of time due to the number of complaints of drug activity.

During their searches, authorities arrested Jason Fulton at the residence on North Rankin Street, and arrested Taire Nelson and Olivia Dixon at the residence on Miller Avenue. Fulton was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Nelson and Dixon were charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Felons in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Stolen Weapon. Deputies discovered drug ledgers, and packaging and weighing materials that were used to package the crack cocaine inside of the residence.