Search warrant in Ruston leads to two arrests, multitude of drugs seized

RUSTON, La. — Two people from Ruston were arrested on Tuesday after a multitude of drugs were found during the execution of a search warrant.
According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lincoln Parish Narcotics Enforcement Team (LPNET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Minden Street in Ruston on November 3, 2020.
During the search, agents found approximately 3 pounds of Marijuana, 71 packages of THC edibles, 3 bottles of Promethazine, 27 Xanax pills, 45 Percocet pills, 130 units of Ecstasy, 16 Suboxone strips, 42 grams of powder Cocaine, 2 handguns, and over $14,000 in suspected drug money.
24-year-old Christopher Cage and 27-year-old Paula Harris were arrested and booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center.
