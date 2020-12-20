SPD: Suspect wanted in theft investigation

Crime





Courtesy: Sterlington Police Department

STERLINGTON, La. — Officials with the Sterlington Police Department are looking for any information regarding the person in the above picture.

According to authorities, the person is a suspect in a theft investigation and is wanted for questioning.

Courtesy: Sterlington Police Department

If you have any information regarding the suspect, you’re asked to contact the Sterlington Police Department at (318)665-4532.

All information given will be completely anonymous.

