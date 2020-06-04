SCAT: Suspect Arrested On Narcotics and Firearms Charges

WEST MONROE, La. (Press Release) – A recent investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s SCAT Deputies into suspected narcotics activity in the 1100 block of Flanagan Road in West Monroe has led to the seizure of 11 Marijuana plants and firearms.

William Gibson, age 35 of West Monroe, has been booked into OCC for one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS I (Marijuana) and 1 ct. Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of CDS.

William Gibson’s bond has not been set yet. The investigation is ongoing.

