ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested on a federal child pornography charge Monday after raping a child on video, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A DOJ release said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a tip about an online storage account called “Satans Child” that had child pornography on it.

Investigators traced the “Satans child” account to Miguel Diaz Gonzalez, 40, of Orlando, which allowed them to search his home for evidence.

The DOJ said after confirming that Diaz Gonzalez used the account, investigators executed a search warrant on the account itself, discovering a video in which Diaz Gonzalez is seen raping an 8-year-old that was in his care at the time.

Diaz Gonzalez was charged with production of child sex abuse material. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in federal prison for the crime.