Sanity hearing delayed for man who said God told him to die

BATON ROUGE, La. (The Advocate) — A sanity hearing has been delayed for a Louisiana man who told authorities God instructed him to end his life before a fiery crash that killed a woman.
The Advocate reports the hearing for 19-year-old Jack Jordan was scheduled for Thursday.
A judge agreed to push it back to April 23 so one of the doctors could have more time to complete his evaluation.
Jordan has been indicted on a second-degree murder charge in the July 2019 death of 51-year-old Stephanie Payne.
Jordan has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. He remains at a state mental hospital.
