METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)—New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested on Thursday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The JPSO reports Maye was taken into custody in Metairie on a single charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Detectives say Maye’s arrest stems from a believed road rage incident that happened on Monday. Details on what led up to the incident were unclear, however, the sheriff’s office reports Maye was driving a black SUV when he pointed a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females.

Maye was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was released after posting a $30,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation by the JPSO.

The arrest comes just 10 days before the Saints kick off their season opener in Atlanta for what would be Maye’s first season in New Orleans. He was traded to the Saints earlier this year after being drafted by the New York Jets in 2017.

The Saints have not yet commented on Maye’s arrest. WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.