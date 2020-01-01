SAFETY TIPS: Preventing DUI’s this New Year’s Eve

RUSTON, La. (12/31/2019)– According to SafeAuto.Com, from December 31st at 6pm to January 1st at 6am, alcohol and drug related car crashes skyrocket by 71%. That’s just a 12 hour period compared to an average night on the weekend. That’s why locals can expect all forces and extra personnel to be out on the roads this New Year’s Eve.

“Patrol deputies for the Sheriff’s Office as well as the City of Ruston and the Louisiana State Police and the municipalities located inside of our parish will be out tonight,” Matt Henderson, Public Information Officer LPSO, said. “Actively patrolling, looking for impaired drivers, to ensure everyone has a safe night.”

Officials say drinking and driving makes it dangerous for not only you and your passengers, but also others on the road. That’s why you should have a plan ready before you head out to celebrate.

“We offer several rideservices here in Lincoln Parish,” Henderson said. “There are taxis that are based out of Ruston as well as an easy rider which is similar to your uber and lyft services that are offered nationwide.”

Officials say no matter what distance you are going, if you have any alcohol in your system, you should not get behind the wheel. The consequences can not only land you a ticket, but could be deadly.

“We do not encourage anyone to take a risk and go even just a half a mile down the road,” Henderson said. “If you’ve had something to drink, be responsible, find someone else to drive or stay where you’re at for the night.”