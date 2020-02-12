Ruston mom arrested in infant’s death, charged with negligent homcide

GRAMBLING, La. (Press Release) – Authorities say they have arrested a Ruston woman for negligent homicide.

According to an arrest report Zakaeria Tatum, age 19, of Ruston has been arrested after Grambling City Police responded to a call in reference to an unresponsive two month old.

Police say the mother claimed to have found the infant unresponsive in the crib, however after several interviews, a medical examiner investigation and other evidence at the scene, Tatum changed her story and confirmed she found the infant was unresponsive due to her rolling over on her while sleeping in the bed with the two-month-old.

Authorities say the father was in the home at the time but was not aware of the incident surrounding this case.

Zakaeria Tatum’s bond has been set at $20,000.

