Ruston woman arrested, accused of Aggravated Arson and Attempted Second Degree Murder

RUSTON, La. — A Ruston woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally set a man’s bedroom on fire.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday, January 8. Investigators with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal were called to a house in the 100 block of Barker Drive. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set and had started with the bed in the master bedroom. The homeowner told investigators that 40-year-old Kretena Hunter had entered his home and started the fire, and a female witness on the scene confirmed the same.

The witness stated that she was invited to the home by the homeowner and was in the bathroom when she heard the front door open. She continued saying that when she stepped out to see who came inside, Hunter made eye contact with her and became angry while asking why the witness was at the home. Hunter then said that she “was about to burn this b**** down” and that “no other woman gonna be sleeping in my bed,” according to the witness.

Hunter then set fire to the bed and also set a kitchen pot on fire by filling it with combustible items, setting them on fire with a cigarette lighter. The witness states that she then texted the homeowner before running out of the back door and over to a neighbor’s home to get help. The witness believes that Hunter was trying to kill her for having a relationship with the homeowner.

Hunter was arrested and taken to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center where she was booked on one count of Aggravated Arson and one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. Her bond has not been set at this time.

