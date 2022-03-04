RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Ruston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in reference to a theft from Pierce Lumber on February 26, 2022.

According to the release, one suspect appears to be a White female with light colored hair. The other suspect appears to be a White male and the vehicle they were operating was a black Honda Sedan.

Suspects wanted by the Ruston Police Department in reference to theft at Pierce Lumber on 2/26/22

Ruston Police Investigators are asking anyone with information in regards to the identity of the suspects to call 318-345-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111. The release also states tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward for information up to $5,000.