Ruston Police searching for murder suspect

RUSTON, La. — The Ruston Police Department is currently searching for a man wanted in the January shooting death of Jeffery Early.

According to police, Howard Jackson of Ruston is wanted for Second Degree Murder. Police say that Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about where Jackson is, please call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141.

