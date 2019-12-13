Ruston Police searching for Attempted Second Degree Murder suspect

RUSTON, La. — The Ruston Police Department is currently searching for a suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder.

According to police, 25-year-old Deontrell Hunter is wanted in connection to an incident on October 29, 2019.

Detectives say that Hunter is possibly still in the Ruston area and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Hunter is or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or Crimestoppers of Lincoln Parish at 318-255-1111.

