Ruston Police searching for a suspect in a kidnapping case

RUSTON, La. — Authorities with the Ruston Police Department are requesting assistance locating Jevon Monroe (19).

Officials say Monroe is wanted for 4 counts of Aggravated Kidnapping as well as Armed Robbery.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding Monroe’s whereabouts to contact the Ruston Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish.

CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling 318-255-1111, text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.