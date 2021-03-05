UPDATE: Arrest made in connection to Jan. homicide on Standifer Avenue in Ruston

UPDATE: RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to the January 26 shooting that killed one on Standifer Avenue.

Trederrius Fields was arrested on Thursday, March 4, 2021, by the Ruston Police Department.

Fields has been booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on one count of Second Degree Murder and another warrant count of Failure To Appear.

His bond has been set at $1,003,000.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police say they are investigating a homicide that happened on Standifer Avenue on January 26.

According to police, officers were sent out around 11:00 p.m. because of possible gun shots in the area.

Officers say when they arrived, they found a black man with what looked to be a gunshot wound lying in front of a house. They were able to identify the victim as Keayezimonde Haulcy, 20.

Trederrious Fields

Courtesy: Ruston Police Department

Police say Haulcy was taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center, where he was then airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. Haulcy died from his injuries.

Police say they have a suspect and they are asking for the public’s help finding him.

The police are looking for Trederrious Fields. If you know where he is, you are asked to get in touch with the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or call Crime Stoppers at 318-255-1111.

Crime Stoppers says they are offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspect involved.