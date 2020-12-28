Ruston Police investigating Christmas Eve shooting that left one woman with gunshot wound

RUSTON, La. — The Ruston Police Department is currently investigating a Christmas Eve shooting that left one woman with a gunshot wound.

According to RPD, Ruston Police Officers were called to the EZ Mart on South Farmerville Street in reference to a shooting on Dec. 24, 2020, around 8 PM.

When officers arrived, they found several bullet holes in the store front. Officers later learned that a 25-year-old woman was taken to the Northern Louisiana Medical Center ER with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers also learned later on that a 25-year-old male received a minor non-gunshot wound injury during the shooting.

At this time, police say that there are no known suspects.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please call the Ruston Police Department at 318-255-4141 or the Ruston/Lincoln Crimestoppers at 318-255-1111.