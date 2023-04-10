RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Police Department are searching for a gunman involved in an early morning Easter shooting that occurred on South Farmerville Street. The shooting injured a 35-year-old Ruston woman.

According to the Ruston police chief, Steve Rogers, investigators are unsure about the reason why the shooter or shooters fired shots near the Y 2 Cuts hair salon. Four vehicles were also struck by bullets in the parking lot.

According to the authorities, the victim suffered from a single gunshot wound to the hip. The victim received care at the Northern Louisiana Medical Center and later was transferred to a hospital in Shreveport.

Investigators ask that anyone with information in regards to this incident contact the Ruston Police Department at (318) 255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111.

Tips may also be submitted online at rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com or by texting “TIP515” to Crimes (274637) to send a text message. Tipsters identities will remain anonymous, and they are eligible to receive a cash reward of $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest.