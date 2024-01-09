Video courtesy of the Ruston Police Department

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) -On January 6, 2024, the Ruston Police Department was dispatched to Praise Temple Church located on Love Avenue in reference to a potential burglary complaint. It was later discovered that the suspect did not enter the church but had damaged church property in the process.

The security camera showed the suspect walking around the church property. The Ruston Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the suspect in the video.

If you have any information on the suspect or crime, please contact Contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111. Callers remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.