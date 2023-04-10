RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Ruston Police Department is requesting information about a vehicle involved in a collision with streetlights. The Ruston Police Department described the vehicle to be a dark-colored Mercedes Benz that hit two decorative streetlights at the corner of East Georgia Avenue and North Trenton Street on Sunday morning.

Police Chief Steve Rogers said that video footage shows the car heading West on East Georgia and attempting to turn onto North Trenton Street. The driver failed to make the turn and collided with a lamppost before steering onto the sidewalk, where the driver hit the second lamppost. The driver continued South onto North Trenton.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about the incident call the Ruston Police Department at (318) 255-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 255-1111.